Jessica Simpson shames former 'Vogue' editor for body-shaming comments

Jessica Simpson is so over people's comments about her body and she's calling them out.

The most recent offender is former Vogue editor Sally Singer, who contributed to an article published on the magazine’s website on Monday. In the piece, titled, “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala,” Singer shared a memory from 2007 of Simpson and her then-boyfriend John Mayer attending the exclusive gala.

The former editor recalled, “At dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them. And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’.”

Singer’s recollection of what happened that night didn’t sit well with Simpson because, on Tuesday, she took to Instagram to clap back.

Alongside a black and white photo of Sophia Loren giving major side-eye to Jayne Mansfield while at a party, Simpson wrote, “Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger.”

“But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating,” she concluded.

