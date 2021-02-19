Jewelers estimate Paris Hilton's engagement ring cost $3 million

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Paris Hilton is engaged and, recently, showed off a behind-the-scenes video of how her gorgeous one-of-a-kind engagement ring was designed.

Paris’ new bling was crafted by acclaimed French jeweler Jean Dousset and the video gave fans a closer look at the massive rock and all the little details expertly carved into the ring.

While not much is known about the ring itself, Hollywood Life spoke with Mike Fried, who is the CEO of Diamond Pro, to appraise the ring. Fried estimates that the ring came with a shocking price tag.

“I would estimate the value to be close to $3 million,” he said, noting that the diamond itself could be “10-15” karats.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer intends to spill all the details about her sparkler on her podcast This Is Paris, which debuts February 22.

Hilton is engaged to Carter Reum. A wedding date has not been set.

[embedded content]

By Megan Stone

