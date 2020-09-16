Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Jim Carrey will portray Joe Biden in the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

In an interview with Vulture, SNL creator Lorne Michaels revealed that the Bruce Almighty star has been tapped to play the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Michaels explains that there was interest on Carrey’s part in taking the role, the actor having multiple conversations with Michaels and Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost about what the gig would entail.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was,” Michaels describes. “He will give the part energy and strength, and hopefully it’s funny.”

In SNL‘s past, Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis are among those who have portrayed the former Vice President.

“But I’m thrilled Jim’s doing it,” he adds.

SNL season 46 will return live in studio on October 3.

