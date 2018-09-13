Jimmy Fallon and The Roots join Aerosmith for their classic “Walk This Way” performed with classroom instruments

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC(NEW YORK) — On Wednesday’s Tonight Show, legendary rockers Aerosmith joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots in the Tonight Show Music Room for a performance of their classic hit, “Walk This Way,” performed with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs, using instruments you would find in a classroom. In this case, it was the band’s lead singer Steven Tyler playing harmonica and a pair of fruit-shaped shakers, lead guitarist Joe Perry strumming a ukulele, guitarist Brad Whitford shaking a maraca, drummer Joey Kramer banging on a toy drum and bassist Tom Hamilton rocking a tambourine.

Past music room guests have included Metallica and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie.

Aerosmith taped the segment a few weeks ago, when they appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss their Las Vegas residency dubbed “Deuces Are Wild” next year at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort and casino, beginning on April 6.

