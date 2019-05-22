Jimmy Kimmel brings back two classic TV shows — 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons' — tonight on ABC

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Tonight, Jimmy Kimmel and legendary TV show creator Norman Lear are bringing viewers the ultimate throwback experience.

As previously reported, the two funnymen have teamed up for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” which features live performances from classic episodes of All In The Family and its spin-off, The Jeffersons.

The two beloved sitcoms, which aired during the 70s and early 80s, were anything but politically correct and managed to address hot-button issues like racism, divorce, interracial marriage, poverty, politics and even sexual assault.

For All in the Family, Woody Harrelson will portray Archie Bunker, Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei will play his wife Edith and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Ellie Kemper appears as their daughter, Gloria Stivik.

On The Jeffersons, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx will play George Jefferson, Wanda Sykes will be Weezie; Will Ferrell will play their neighbor Tom Willis, Kerry Washington will be his wife Helen, and Justina Machado will play Florence, their sassy maid.

Other additions include black-ish star Anthony Anderson as Uncle Henry, Carmichael Show veteran Amber Stevens West will play Jenny Willis Jefferson, and Jovan Adepo will play her brother Lionel Jefferson. 227 comic icon Jackée Harry will play Diane Stockwell.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” airs tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

