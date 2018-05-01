Jimmy Kimmel presents latest edition of Mean Tweets with cast of “Avengers: Infinity War”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) It was the first-ever Avengers-themed edition of Mean Tweets on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as actors including Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Samuel L. Jackson and others assembled to read mean things written about them on Twitter.

Among those criticized was Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson, about whom one Twitter user posted that she “has the emotional range of a f***ing celery.” The creative tweeter finished with: “I hate white people.”

Captain America’s Chris Evans cracked up as he read, “Perhaps Chris Evans isn’t in truth a great actor, but he plays Captain America like he’s a dumb hunk of s***. ”

The face of Black Panther Chadwick Boseman — who a Mean Tweeter called “the coolest, blackest dude in the galaxy” — but also wondered how he got such a white-sounding name.

All the stars laughed off the degrading tweets in the show’s popular segment.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.