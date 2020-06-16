Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmys

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 2020 Emmys, marking the comedian’s third time doing so.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 52, said in a statement.

While he may not know the answer to those questions, we do know when the 72nd Emmy Awards will take place: Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

Kimmel, who’s executive producing the show for the first time, previously hosted the 2012 Emmys and the 2016 Emmys. Last year, there was no host.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, added, calling him a “master of ceremonies.”

“And just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home,” Burke continued.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.

