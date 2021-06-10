Jodie Comer wakes up Ryan Reynolds in the new trailer for ‘Free Guy’

20th Century Studios

A new trailer for Ryan Reynolds‘ oft-pandemic-delayed action comedy Free Guy has just dropped, and Killing Eve Emmy winner Jodie Comer takes center stage.

Ryan plays a workaday bank teller who doesn’t realize the hyper-violent world in which he happily lives is actually a dangerous Grand Theft Auto-like video game — until Comer’s in-game avatar, Molotov Girl, shows him.

With the help of a pair of special glasses, Guy has a new look at his life, and learns how a troll of a game designer, played by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, intends to destroy it in the real world.

Pursued by the designer’s thugs in-game, Guy and Molotov Girl fight back, and lead a revolt from the inside — but because it’s all a game, the action from Night at the Museum series director Shawn Levy is studded with power-ups and other insane visuals.

The trailer, set both to Mariah Carey‘s “Fantasy” and The Who‘s “Baba O’Riley,” also showcases Ryan’s other co-stars: Lil Rel Howery from Get Out and Joe Keery, who worked with Levy on Stranger Things.

Free Guy hits theaters on August 13 from 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

