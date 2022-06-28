Jodie Foster starring in and producing HBO’s ‘True Detective: Night Country’

L-R – Foster, Reis — ABC/Randy Holmes — Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

HBO has announced the Emmy-winning series True Detective is returning for a fourth frame as True Detective: Night Country, with Jodie Foster starring and producing.

Acclaimed newcomer Kali Reis — who is a motivational speaker and advocate for Indigenous women — will co-star with the two-time Oscar winner for the series, which will be shot in Iceland.

The network teases, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers [Foster] and Evangeline Navarro [Reis] will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Mexican producer, writer and film director Issa López will be the show’s writer-director and showrunner, in addition to executive producer alongside Foster.

