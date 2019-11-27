John Boyega jokes he was unbothered by the lost 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' script

L-R: John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”; Lucasfilm/Disney(NEW YORK) — With the December 20 debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker less than a month away, John Boyega, who plays Finn, is officially taking ownership of the movie’s formerly missing script.

However, he wants fans to know what actually happened, telling ABC Audio that the incident occurred at his apartment — not a hotel — and that the script went missing from underneath his bed after a night of fun.

“I had a long night. I had all of my boys over… it was a party night,” Boyega says. “And so the scripts got left underneath that bed… My name printed on every single page.”

Obviously, Boyega’s Star Wars script ending up on eBay didn’t sit too well with the film’s producers, including director J.J. Abrams. But Boyega jokes he wasn’t really upset by the development since they had already stopped filming.

“It was a few months later. Like, it wasn’t like a few days in between…That someone then found the scripts and tried to sell on eBay,” Boyega explains.

“And I got a call, and they were like, ‘Yeah, we got a script that’s missing. It’s got your name on it,'” he recalls. “I can’t lie. I didn’t care. Film’s done. We wrapped. Ain’t nothing you can do. I was like, ‘Best of luck… Good luck, guys.'”

“JJ was just like, ‘I’m going to kill you,'” Boyega continues. “He sent me e-mails. I was just like, “JJ! Everyone, chill.'”

Thankfully for Boyega, Disney came to his rescue, bringing in their own “security team of guys” to get the script back.

“There were, like, house raids — with this script,” Boyega reveals. “These guys went in and sorted it right out. Thank you, guys. I still have a career!”

