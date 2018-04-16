John Cena, Nikki Bella end long-term relationship one year after getting engaged

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Actor/wrestler John Cena and his fellow WWE superstar Nikki Bella are calling it quits after six years — just one year after getting engaged in front of tens of thousands of fans at Wrestlemania 33.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” reads a statement shared on the Instagram account of Bella, whose real name is Nicole Garcia-Colace.

The pair, who met as wrestlers for WWE, have had their relationship chronicled for years on the E! reality series Total Divas and spinoff Total Bellas. They gave no reason for the separation.

Throughout the series, Blockers star Cena long held he would never get married again. He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.

Cena spoke of his “lovely bride-to-be” to ABC’s Peter Travers on his show Popcorn just a couple weeks ago. “…Nicole and I have been through ups and downs,” he said at the time. “Relationships are hard, especially when your relationship is in the public. Nicole had to deal with a lot of misconceptions about our relationship. …I wanted a global stage to tell the woman of my dreams that I wanted to marry her.”

Cena even told Travers the planning for their wedding was “going great.”

Cena’s movie career has exploded in recent years. He received rave reviews for his performance in the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck in 2015, and starred in Daddy’s Home in 2015 and Daddy’s Home 2 in 2017. He also voiced the lead character in the animated comedy Ferdinand.

Cena’s new film Blockers was released to positive reviews. Both he and Bella attended the April 3 premiere together.

