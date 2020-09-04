John David Washington says the physical demands in ‘Tenet’ “encouraged” him to do more rom-coms

Photo credit: Melinda Sue Gordon(NEW YORK) — John David Washington landed a role of a life time in the Christopher Nolan-directed spy film Tenet.

The film, which stars Washington as a CIA agent called “The Protagonist” was originally set to be released in U.S. theaters in July, but was pushed back until September 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington tells ABC Audio that he feels “a great deal of relief… now that it’s out.”

“It’s been released overseas already and they’ve been responding positively to it,” he says. “So, I’m just so excited and relieved that it’s finally getting released. I wasn’t sure if it was going to this year and if they’re going to go streaming or whatnot.”

While the early positive response to the film has been exciting for Washington to see, the actor admits he did have his moments of uncertainty when it came to the physical demands of his role.

“Definitely the most physical ask of my career. And it’s encouraged me to do more rom-com,” he laughs. “I don’t know if I could put my body through it. I mean, I give a shout out and respect to, like, The Rock and Bruce Willis and Jean-Claude Van Damme. These guys that you just loved to see in those movies.”

“What they put their bodies through, so much more respect for them,” Washington continues. “And all the stunt guys out there, men and women that do it daily and put their lives at risk, their health at risk. It is quite a challenge.”

Still, the BlacKkKlansman star admits he “loved every moment of it.”

“But, to do this like once a year? I don’t know,” he quips.

Tenet, also starring Robert Pattinson, is now available in select theaters across the U.S.

By Candice Williams

