John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby number two

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for City Harvest(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations go out to singer/actor John Legend and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen, who welcomed their second child — a baby boy.

Teigen tweeted the news late Wednesday night, writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” followed by a series of baby bottle emojis. Legend retweeted the message on his Twitter page.

Their newborn son joins the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

Apparently, the baby, whose name hasn’t been revealed, came a little sooner than expected — Chrissy revealed June as the due date when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back February.

