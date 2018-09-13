John Legend and Common raise nearly $2 million for the GOOD+ Foundation

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for GOOD+ Foundation(NEW YORK) — John Legend and Common brought the “Glory” to New York City’s Carnegie Hall Wednesday night, as they helped raise nearly $2 million for the GOOD+ Foundation. The charity provides low-income families with social services and educational support.

Common, Robert Gasper and Karriem Riggins performed as the group August Greene. Legend sang his hits “Love Me Now” and “All of Me,” plus a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark. He later joined Common to perform their Oscar and Grammy award-winning song, “Glory.”

ABC’s Michael Strahan hosted the evening of music and comedy, which also featured Leslie Jones from Saturday Night Live. Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld, founded the GOOD+ Foundation, and Jerry supported his wife with a stand-up comedy set at the event.

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen, as well as Chris Rock and Tiffany Haddish, were among the stars attending the charity event.