John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler divorcing after six years of marriage

Following his stint in rehab, John Mulaney and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, are calling it quits, a spokesperson for the comedian has confirmed to the New York Post.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” added the spokesperson.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler, a makeup artist, added through her spokesperson.

The newspaper reported back in December that Mulaney, 38, had checked himself into rehab for 60 days due to struggles with alcohol and drug abuse, including cocaine.

The former Saturday Night Live writer, who had been open about his struggle with addiction, “has struggled again during the pandemic,” a source told the Post back in December.

An insider told the Post back in February that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star was out of rehab and “doing well” in outpatient sober care.

“John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care,” said the source. “He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

Earlier this month, Mulaney announced his first set of tour dates since leaving rehab. The comedian kicked off a five-day residency called “John Mulaney: From Scratch” at New York’s City Winery on Monday. It runs through Friday.

