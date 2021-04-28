John Stamos to serve as mentor for Disney Night on ‘American Idol’

ABC/Richard Harbaugh

Have mercy! John Stamos is putting on his Mouse Club ears to help prepare the American Idol Top 9 for Disney night on Sunday.

Entertainment Tonight reports that, on top of some one-on-one guidance with Stamos, the Top 9 will be whisked away on a fantastical adventure to Disney World ahead of next week’s live performances.

As for how the Big Shot star sees himself helping the hopeful contestants, he admits, “These kids are so great I’m gonna tell them one thing, and they’re gonna go, ‘Stamos, we’ve heard you sing. Stop.'”

As for judge Katy Perry, she admits she’s a little jealous of all the fun Stamos gets to have without her.

“The thing is, John and I are probably the biggest Disney fans. So he gets to go to Disney World with the kids, which is basically the greatest place on Earth, and so I’m a little jealous because they didn’t ask me,” Katy remarked. “I would’ve totally done it!”

Also helping out Stamos mentor the Top 9 is newly minted Oscar winner Jon Batiste, who earned the statuette for Best Original Score for the animated Disney/Pixar movie Soul.

Get ready for the Disney magic to be put on blast when American Idol returns Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

