John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown talk up season 2 of ‘Big Shot’, now on Disney+

Disney/Christopher Willard

The entire second season of Disney+’s high school hit Big Shot drops on the streaming service Wednesday.

A “very grateful” John Stamos, who plays girls basketball coach Marvyn Korn, tells ABC Audio he literally couldn’t wait. “I remember talking to them at the end of shooting the first season. I said, ‘Let’s just, let’s take a month off, just roll into season 2.’ They said, ‘Well, let’s see how it does.’ I said, ‘Look, the girls are going to get older. Let’s let’s just take a month off … let’s pick it up [for season 2].'”

Yvette Nicole Brown returns as Westbrook High Principal Sherilyn Thomas. She explained with a laugh, “It’s almost Pavlovian: The first show I did 18 years ago with Kevin Hart was called The Big House, and we got canceled after six episodes. So I always start twitching somewhere around the sixth episode ’cause I’m like, ‘Are we going to make it?’ And then to make it beyond the six episodes, and then to get a second season of anything, is always just a wonderful surprise.”

Brown adds, “And, you know, I love Disney+, I love John. I love the girls, I love [co-star] Jessalyn [Gilsig]. So to get to come back and work with these people that I enjoy working with has been such a gift.”

Stamos teases some big changes for the school. “The first episode, we see … that the school becomes co-ed. And I think that opens up a lot of things. I mean, obviously the girls and boys and all that, but also really we get a chance to highlight the inequality of men’s sports versus women’s sports.”

He adds, “The season just felt right.”

