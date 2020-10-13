John Travolta commemorates late wife Kelly Preston's 58th birthday

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — John Travolta is honoring his wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday Tuesday.

The actor posted a photo of the two of them on their wedding day in 1991, side by side with a photo of his parents on their wedding day.

“Happy Birthday hon!” Travolta captioned the Instagram post. “I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Preston passed away in July after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta wrote at the time, adding that he would be taking time off to heal and be with his children.

Travolta and Preston had three children together: Ella, 20, Benjamin, nine, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

By Andrea Tuccillo

