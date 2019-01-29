John Travolta gets dirty, as a race car driver in 'Trading Paint'

(L-R) John Travolta, director Karzan Kader/ Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty ImagesThe trailer has just been released for Trading Paint, a family drama starring John Travolta and country star Shania Twain set against the world of dirt track racing.

In the movie, Travolta is a veteran race car driver who clashes with his son, who’s also in the family business. Shania plays Becca, the love interest of Travolta’s character.

Michael Madsen — who, ironically dropped out of the Pulp Fiction role that gave Travolta his career comeback — plays a rival team owner, who woos the younger driver to his side.

Trading Paint hits theaters February 22.

This may be Twain’s most extensive role so far on the big screen, but it’s not her first: She appeared as herself in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees.

On the small screen, Shania played a version of herself on Comedy Central’s Broad City in 2017.

[embedded content]

