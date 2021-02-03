John Travolta teams with Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker and more for new Super Bowl commercial

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company(LOS ANGELES) — Scotts Miracle-Gro is pulling all the stops for this year’s Super Bowl commercial. The lawn care company has called upon the likes of John Travolta, Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker and many others to make a big statement during the Big Game.

The 45-second spot advertises the company’s “The Dream Lawn and Garden Giveaway,” where one lucky person will win exactly that.

In order to demonstrate what a dream lawn or garden will look like, they tapped on some of Hollywood’s finest to show off theirs.

For Martha, obviously, she touts her impressive garden that’s full of fresh-off-the-vine tomatoes and basil before teasing with a wink that no one will ever make a garden “better than mine.”

The commercial also highlights NASCAR star Kyle Busch, who drives a souped-up yellow tractor that, unfortunately, can only turn left, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell, who has enough space to work her core.

For Baker, The Office star simply wants to grill in peace — away from The Mandalorian star Carl Weathers who is practicing his golf game.

Travolta taps his daughter Ella for his part, which celebrates father-daughter bonding.

Ella tries to gently coach her dad on how to make a viral dance video as the Grease star hilariously tries to work a camera. The two begin busting some serious moves to Surface’s “Sunday Best,” with Travolta getting a little too carried away.

The camera then pans to a grinning Martha watching from her garden, who marvels, “He’s still got it!” Meanwhile, Baker snaps from the grill, “Hey, Travoltas, don’t go Tickedy-tockin’ on my grass!”

The Super Bowl airs this Sunday, February 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

By Megan Stone

