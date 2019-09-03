John Travolta's 'The Fanatic' tanks at box office

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — John Travolta’s film The Fanatic could have used more fans at the theater, as the movie bombed at the box office in its opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller which stars Travolta as an obsessed fan who stalks his favorite action movie hero, took in just $3,153 across 52 U.S. theaters on its opening day last Friday — which translates to a mere $60 average per theater.

The publication reports that The Fanatic, whilch was directed by Fred Durst, the frontman of the rap-rock band Limp Bizkit, marks the worst opening of Travolta’s career.

THR adds that some theaters reported a gross of $10 or less. The most The Fanatic made in one theater on Friday was $736 at the Arena Cinelounge in Hollywood.

Box Office Mojo doesn’t even list The Fanatic on its latest weekend round-up chart. The lowest-grossing film on the list of nearly 50 movies earned just over $13,000.

The Fanatic has not been well-received by critics, either. Durst’s third directorial effort currently sits at 19 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Fanatic will be released on VOD and digital platforms September 6.

