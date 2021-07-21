‘John Wick’, ‘Mad Men’, ‘Dirty Dancing’ NFTs are coming, thanks to new deal with Tom Brady’s Autograph platform

Lionsgate

Lionsgate, the studio behind the hit John Wick and Hunger Games movie franchises, has just inked a deal with legendary quarterback Tom Brady‘s Autograph platform to create non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of those and other entertainment properties.

Autograph announced a “new era of collecting” by also revealing NFT arrangements with the Super Bowl champ’s fellow sports icons, including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk, who sit on the company’s advisory board.

Autograph’s just-announced partnering with digital sports entertainment company DraftKings Inc. will let fans “seamlessly buy, sell and trade digital collectibles across sports, entertainment and culture using their existing DraftKings account.”

The first wave of content developed by Autograph and Lionsgate will focus on franchises including John Wick, The Hunger Games and The Twilight Saga, as well as Mad Men and Dirty Dancing.

Just don’t put your NFT of Baby in a corner. Nobody does that.

