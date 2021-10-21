John Wick spin-off series ‘The Continental’ staffs up with five new additions

Starz

Although its road to launch was rocky, Starz’ three episode event The Continental is getting on track quickly.

After Colin Woodell was cast in the John Wick spin-off’s central role as Winston, five new cast members have been added to join him and Mel Gibson, who was previously cast as a character known as Cormac.

The series takes place in New York City in the 1970s, and shows how Woodell’s character came to be the suave owner of The Continental, the hitman hotel seen in the John Wick films; Winston is played in the films by Ian McShane.

The show has just added The Good Lord Bird‘s Hubert Point-Du Jour, who’s been cast as a character named Miles; Jessica Allain, who starred with Meryl Streep in The Laundromat, will play Lou; Michelle Prada from Starz’ Vida will play KD; Vietnamese import Nhung Kate will play Yen; and Animal Kingdom‘s Ben Robson has been cast as Frankie.

John Wick fans might be wondering who will play The Continental‘s enigmatic concierge, Charon, who’s played in all the films by Lance Reddick. So far, it seems at this age — Woodell is 29 — Winston hasn’t yet met his eventual right-hand-man.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.