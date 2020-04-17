Johnny Depp joins Instagram and releases new song “Isolation”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Surprise, mate! Johnny Depp had two surprises in store for fans on Thursday.

First, he joined Instagram.

“Hello everyone… filming something for you now… gimme a minute,” the actor captioned his first post.

Then, four hours later, Depp shared an eight-minute video where he showed his appreciation to his 1 million followers.

“Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” he said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also encouraged his followers to “create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow” and urged them to “care for one another” as the world copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to joining the social media platform, something he never “felt any particular reason to do until now,” the 56-year-old father of two announced that he’s been working on an album and directed followers to a link which lead to his song with Yardbird’s English guitarist Jeff Beck, titled “Isolation.”

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve had the incredible honor of recording an album with one of my all-time favorite guitar heroes,” Depp shared. “It’s our take on a sublime John Lennon song.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

