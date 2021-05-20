Johnny Depp sues ACLU to provide proof Amber Heard donated her divorce settlement

ABC/Randy Holmes

Johnny Depp has sued the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in order to force the nonprofit to provide proof that his ex-wife Amber Heard donated her divorce settlement.

According to court documents obtained by People, the actor and his lawyers “respectfully requests that this Court enter an order directing the ACLU Witnesses to fully comply with the Subpoenas.”

The subpoenas are for “discovery concerning any donations to the ACLU Foundation by Ms. Heard or in her name, and/or any public statements related to such donations; communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning her relationship with Mr. Depp and divorce from Mr. Depp; discovery concerning Ms. Heard’s work as an ‘ambassador’ for the ACLU Foundation and the conception, drafting, and placement of the Op-Ed; and communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning the Virginia Action and the preparation and submission of the Wizner Declaration.”

Heard received $7 million when the couple’s divorce was settled in 2016 and shortly after the actress pledged to donate the funds to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. However, Depp claimed he heard that the donation to charity never happened. He now plans to use the documents to aid in his ongoing $50 million defamation case against Heard for her 2018 Op-Ed about domestic violence in The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Heard’s team remains adamant that the actress did “nothing dishonest” explaining that she “pledged to pay over 10 years.” They also provided proof of her previous donations totaling $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the Children’s Hospital through anonymous donors.

