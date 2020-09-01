Johnny Depp sues to delay defamation trial against ex Amber Heard so he can shoot 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

ABC/Randy Holmes(VIRGINIA) –Johnny Depp is seeking to delay the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard so that he can shoot the third installment in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts series.

Variety reports Depp is suing Heard for defamation for her 2019 Washington Post op-ed titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Depp, who’s denied Heard’s abuse allegations in the past, wasn’t specifically named in the article, but the actor insists the article amounted to defamation by inference — which is punishable according to Virginia law.

That being said, the case is slated to go before court between Jan. 11 through Jan. 28, 2021 — dates that conflict with Warner Bros.’ October 2020-February 2021 shooting schedule for the film in London.

Variety is seeking to delay the hearing until at least May of next year.

By Stephen Iervolino

