Johnny Depp takes stand again to refute Amber Heard testimony

Johnny Depp returned to the stand Wednesday in the final week of his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

During his testimony, he responded to some of the claims Heard made during her time on the stand. Among them, her assertion that Depp had nothing to do with getting her a role in Aquaman.

Depp said that after Heard auditioned for the role, “She asked me if I’d speak to [Warner Bros.].”

“I made a phone call and I spoke to three upper-echelon Warner Bros. executives …,” Depp said before an objection was sustained. “I can only say that she ultimately did get the job in the film. I suppose I curbed their worries to some degree.”

Depp also addressed insinuations from Heard that he had pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs. Earlier on Wednesday, Moss dialed in via video link to dispute those claims. Depp testified that Heard took a story he had shared with her about what happened and “turned it into a very ugly incident all in her mind.”

Additionally, Depp refuted claims that he attacked Heard during their 2015 honeymoon and called Heard’s testimony, in which she alleged Depp repeatedly physically and sexually abused her, “unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false.”

Judge Penney Azcarate has set closing arguments for May 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.