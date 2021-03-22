Johnny Depp’s home broken into, intruder toasts to his own success

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — A man who successfully broke into actor Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills home did not take a single moment for granted. Instead of grabbing riches and running off, the intruder instead made himself at home.

TMZ reports that a homeless man managed to get inside the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s house on Thursday, according to police.

A neighbor alerted authorities after chasing away an apparently homeless man who was lurking by his pool. The intruder took off and scaled the fence, where he landed on Depp’s property and took advantage of the situation.

The actor’s security team learned of the unknown man’s presence and called authorities — who arrived as the intruder was taking a nice hot shower.

The intruder also refused to leave the bathroom and police were forced to kick down the door, where authorities discovered that the man had also helped himself to Depp’s liquor cabinet.

While the intruder made himself a cocktail and take a shower, police say he committed a felony because he damaged a door to make his way inside.

The unnamed man was arrested and charged with felony vandalism.

This is the second time this year a stranger forced their way inside Depp’s mansion — the first being a woman who was arrested on suspicion of burglary back in January.

By Megan Stone

