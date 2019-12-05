'Jojo Rabbit', 'Joker', HBO's 'Watchmen' honored with 2019 AFI Awards

L-R – Roman Griffin Davis, Taika Waititi /Photo: Kimberley French © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Sam Mendes’ World War I drama 1917, Joker and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit were among the recipients of the American Film Institute’s AFI Awards for 2019.

The awards, “celebrate the year’s most outstanding achievements in the art of the moving image,” according to the AFI webstite. Ten films and 10 television programs were deemed culturally and artistically significant for the 2019 honors.

On the television side, HBO’s Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, Succession, Veep and Watchmen won in the TV category, along with with Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, which was named TV program of the year.

Bong Joon Ho’s film Parasite and the Amazon Prime Emmy winning series Fleabag each earned special awards.

The AFI Awards will be presented at a luncheon in Los Angeles on January 3.

