Jojo Siwa targeted by “swatters” after revealing she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon(LOS ANGELES) — Jojo Siwa has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the weekend, the Nickelodeon star opened up in an IGTV, about how she’s happy to finally be living life as her true self. When it comes to Siwa’s sexual orientation and what label she identifies as, she admitted that she’s isn’t sure.

“The only reason I’m not saying what I am is because I don’t know,” she said in a later video. “I know that I’m really happy and that’s all the matters.”

In that same video, the 17-year-old YouTuber shared that since “coming out to the internet” she has become a victim of “swatting.”

“Basically, there’s this thing called swatting. We’re at our house, and all of a sudden, there was a whole bunch of police telling us to come outside the house,” she explained. “We went outside, hands up, because you have to obviously follow the rules, and then the police were saying that somebody had called and made a claim.”

“And then, all of a sudden, paparazzi came from around the corner,” Siwa continued. “It’s called ‘swatting,’ where the media will actually call the police, so that way you have to come outside your house.”

Swatting aside, Siwa maintained that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been and even received support from her former Dance Moms co-star Abby Lee Miller.

Alongside a throwback photo of the two together, the 55-year-old reality star wrote, “I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it – a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day.”