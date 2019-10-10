'Joker' continues to slay with record $13.9 million Tuesday box office haul

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Joker — only in its first week of release — continues to shatter box office records.

The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, earned another $13.9 million on Tuesday, making it the best Tuesday at the October box office. That tops the previous Tuesday high of $8.2 million set by Venom a year ago.

Additionally, Todd Phillips’ R-rated film bested the highest September Tuesday of $11.4 million, set by It in 2017. When compared to November Tuesdays, the film is second behind The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which grossed $15.9 million.

Joker, which also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, has earned a total of $119.8 million stateside in its first five days of release. It’s worldwide tally currently stands at $272 million.

