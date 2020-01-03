'Joker' or 'The Irishman', 'The Crown' or 'Killing Eve'? Who will take home Golden Globes Sunday night?
(LOS ANGELES) — With its more relaxed atmosphere — due in part to an open bar — and ability to pave the way for Oscar gold, the Golden Globes is often thought of as celebs’ favorite awards show.
Outspoken Office co-creator Ricky Gervais is locked and loaded for his fifth turn as host Sunday night, but who will take home the gold is anyone’s guess.
With a company-best 34 nominations, Netflix leads the competition going into the event. The streaming giant earned six nominations for Noah Baumbach’s drama Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, who also earned nods in the respective outstanding actor/actress in a drama category.
The film is also a contender for the Best Motion Picture — Drama category, where it’s competing against Netflix’s own drama, The Irishman. The Martin Scorsese crime epic earned five nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, and a best director nomination for Scorsese, as well as best supporting nominations for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
The streaming service’s Dolemite Is My Name earned a nomination in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category, and a best actor nomination for Eddie Murphy.
Netflix also scooped up major television kudos, with four nominations apiece for both newcomer Unbelievable and awards show favorite The Crown.
Certainly, winning an armful of Emmys for show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge puts her Amazon Prime show Fleabag in the pole position in the TV comedy category, but it’s up against fellow award magnets Barry on HBO, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
On the dramatic TV side, newbie streamer Apple TV+ came out of the gate with nominations for its The Morning Show, which earned nods for its co-producer and co-leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show goes head to head with another Witherspoon project, HBO’s Big Little Lies, as well as Netflix’s The Crown, BBC America’s Emmy winner Killing Eve, and HBO’s Succession.
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC January 5, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Here are this year’s Golden Globe nominees:
FILM
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen II (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Lion King (Disney)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” CATS
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Thomas Newman, 1917
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Succession (HBO)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (BBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
