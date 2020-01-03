'Joker' or 'The Irishman', 'The Crown' or 'Killing Eve'? Who will take home Golden Globes Sunday night?

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — With its more relaxed atmosphere — due in part to an open bar — and ability to pave the way for Oscar gold, the Golden Globes is often thought of as celebs’ favorite awards show.

Outspoken Office co-creator Ricky Gervais is locked and loaded for his fifth turn as host Sunday night, but who will take home the gold is anyone’s guess.

With a company-best 34 nominations, Netflix leads the competition going into the event. The streaming giant earned six nominations for Noah Baumbach’s drama Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, who also earned nods in the respective outstanding actor/actress in a drama category.

The film is also a contender for the Best Motion Picture — Drama category, where it’s competing against Netflix’s own drama, The Irishman. The Martin Scorsese crime epic earned five nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, and a best director nomination for Scorsese, as well as best supporting nominations for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The streaming service’s Dolemite Is My Name earned a nomination in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category, and a best actor nomination for Eddie Murphy.

Netflix also scooped up major television kudos, with four nominations apiece for both newcomer Unbelievable and awards show favorite The Crown.

Certainly, winning an armful of Emmys for show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge puts her Amazon Prime show Fleabag in the pole position in the TV comedy category, but it’s up against fellow award magnets Barry on HBO, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

On the dramatic TV side, newbie streamer Apple TV+ came out of the gate with nominations for its The Morning Show, which earned nods for its co-producer and co-leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show goes head to head with another Witherspoon project, HBO’s Big Little Lies, as well as Netflix’s The Crown, BBC America’s Emmy winner Killing Eve, and HBO’s Succession.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC January 5, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Here are this year’s Golden Globe nominees:

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen II (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Lion King (Disney)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” CATS

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Thomas Newman, 1917

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (BBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Copyright © 2020, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.