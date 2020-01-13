'Joker' tops Oscar nominations; 'JoJo Rabbit', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'The Irishman' also strong

Niko Tavernise/© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) — Joker tops the nominations for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, announced live from Los Angeles Monday morning by Issa Rae and John Cho.

The super-villain origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix scored a leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Phoenix, and Best Director for Todd Phillips.

Other films that were well represented were Martin Scorcese‘s The Irishman, the Korean language thriller Parasite, and Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.

Taika Waititi‘s JoJo Rabbit was also a stand-out, with nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for the New Zealand filmmaker, as well as Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson, who was also nominated in the Best Actress category for Marriage Story.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC. Here are the nominees:

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes



Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy



Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell



Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Directing

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten



Original Screenplay

1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite



Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Sound Mixing

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

1917 – Thomas Newman

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams



Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film

Dcera – Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister



Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup and Hairstyling

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil



Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman – Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough – Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” – Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo



