Jon Gosselin says he was hospitalized with COVID-19

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark Bellas(NEW YORK) — Reality TV personality Jon Gosselin recently revealed a scary bout with COVID-19 that landed him in the hospital with a 104.8 fever and close to being put on a ventilator.

“I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER,” Gosselin tells Dr. Mehmet Oz in a sneak peak of Thursday’s The Dr. Oz Show posted on the syndicated program’s official Twitter page.

“[The ER] was packed…and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room, and then once they evaluated me and once they drew my blood and did all my blood work, all of a sudden I’m getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID,” he recalls. “It happened really fast.”

Adds the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, “And then they moved me…up to…a more permanent room, and then I just remember sleeping…It was just surreal.”

By George Costantino

