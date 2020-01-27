Jon Lovitz returns to help SNL skewer Alan Dershowitz

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live alum Jon Lovitz returned to his old stomping ground this weekend for a cold open sketch that reunited President Donald Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz with former client Jeffrey Epstein in hell.

The sketch began with Lovitz, portraying Dershowitz, running his defense strategy for the president’s impeachment trial by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Susan Collins, played respectively by SNL‘s Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong.

Lovitz’s Dershowitz shocks the two Senators by referring to his former clients O.J. Simpson, Claus von Bulow, and Epstein. As they warn him not to bring them up, he suffers a heart attack and lands in hell.

There, he comes face-to-face with Satan — played by Kate McKinnon — who is a “huge fan” of the attorney. It’s only temporary though.

“I’m gonna send you back upstairs in a minute. Honestly, I just really wanted to meet you,” McKinnon’s horn-headed Satan gushed.

“I never say this…I’m a huge fan. No seriously, you’re the GOAT,” Satan told him, referring to the greatest of all time before excitedly declaring she was “about to fangirl out so hard.”

Dershowitz is then greeted by Epstein, played by guest host Adam Driver, who says he’s “just hangin'” — a reference to the fact that the multimillionaire and alleged pedophile was found hanging in his Manhattan federal lockup in August.

Driver’s Epstein then insists he was murdered, to which Lovitz answers, “I know. Trust me, I know,” suggesting that the widely-circulated conspiracy theory claiming Epstein didn’t die by suicide is true.

Dershowitz also runs into several other celebrities while in hell, including the guy who wrote “Baby Shark,” along with Mr. Peanut, Flo from the Progressive TV commercials and the devil’s “IT guy,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.