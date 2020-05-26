Jon Stewart's political comedy 'Irresistible' skipping theaters for On Demand

Credit: Daniel McFadden / Focus Features(LOS ANGELES) — Focus Features and Universal Pictures have announced that Jon Stewart’s political comedy Irresistible, slated for a theatrical release this coming Friday, will premiere at home on demand June 26th instead.

The film, written and directed by the former Daily Show host, stars Steve Carell as the Democrats’ top strategist, who believes the key to winning back America’s heartland lies with a retired Marine colonel, played by Chris Cooper. However, the strategy backfires when Carell’s Republican counterpart, played by Rose Byrne, enters the picture.

Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson, and Will Sasso also star.

By George Costantino

