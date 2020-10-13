Jonah Hill and fiancee Gianna Santos reportedly call it quits

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle(LOS ANGELES) — Another Hollywood couple bites the dust. Jonah Hill and his fiancée Gianna Santos have called it quits, according to multiple reports.

The uncoupling reportedly occurred about six weeks ago and it was an amicable one. As for the reason why, a source told Us Weekly, “The spark went in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship.”

The Superbad actor, 36, and Santos, 31, were first linked in August 2018 after they were spotted taking a stroll in New York City. News of their engagement came about a year after in September 2019.

By Danielle Long

