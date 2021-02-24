Jonathan Van Ness urges HIV+ people to look up their COVID vaccine eligibility

ABC/Byron Cohen(NEW YORK) — Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness proudly rolled up his sleeve and received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, he hopes to inspire those who are HIV positive to follow his lead.

Taking to Instagram recently, the 33-year-old television personality shared a snap of him getting his first jab and stressed the importance of those with pre-existing conditions to check their vaccine eligibility.

“In NY, where I’m working the vaccine program expanded to include people w pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated,” he said. “If you’re HIV+ please check your states guidelines to see if you’re eligible and get vaccinated against covid-19!”

Van Ness, who also goes by his initials JVN, continued, “There was a list of other conditions that allows for vaccination so wherever you are check the lists and see if you can get in line.”

“Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn’t have seen, so def get involved with your search. This was my first shot and other than minor soreness in my arm had no side effects and will get my second shot in a few weeks,” he noted before encouraging his 5.3 million followers to be extra vigilant when scheduling their vaccination appointment,

“Each state has different guidelines so you’ll want to look into yours. Definitely need patience, resolve, access to internet to do this,” JVN assured. “If you can help others obtain information or access plz [do] so.”

The Queer Eye star’s famous friends, including co-star Tan France, congratulated him on being able to receive his first dose.

JVN first revealed he was HIV positive in his 2019 memoir, Over the Top.