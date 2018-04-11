Jordan Peele and Martin Lawrence celebrate Tracy Morgan as he gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bob Freeman HCOC(HOLLYWOOD) — Jordan Peele and Martin Lawrence were on hand Tuesday when their friend and fellow comedian Tracy Morgan received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“When I was a poor kid growing up in the projects in Brooklyn I never dreamed of having a star on the Walk of Fame, but now I’m here, I have to tell you I feel pretty comfortable,” said Morgan, drawing laughs from the crowd, according to KABC Los Angeles.

“We are here on a momentous occasion,” declared Peele, a co-creator with Morgan of The Last O.G. “We are making it official. This man here is a legend, he is going down in history. And he’s officially a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame here. Which is something I know means a lot to him and it means a lot to me.”

Peele also recounted his first meeting with Morgan. “First thing he said, he was like, ‘Jordan, you know your work helped me through a very difficult time. And for that I’ll be forever grateful. Anything you ever need for me, and I’ll be there for you.'”

Said Peele: “And right there, I knew right then — I had a brother.”

“Congratulations to @realtracymorgan for his well deserved star today,” Martin Lawrence wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of him with Morgan and Peele. “Proud of this brother! He came a long way from being #Hustleman #pickupthepieces.” Morgan appeared on Lawrence’s show Martin in 1994.



Per tradition, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also proclaimed Tuesday “Tracy Morgan Day” in Hollywood.

Morgan spent seven years on Saturday Night Live from 1996-2003, then spent another seven seasons playing Tracy Jordan on the NBC comedy 30 Rock, though 2013.

The Last O.G. airs Tuesday nights on TBS.

