Jordan Peele announces next film, “Us,” with Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss expected to star

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Following the breakout success of Get Out, Jordan Peele has announced his next big-screen film, titled Us, and it is expected to star Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss, Variety reports.

The writer-director tweeted Tuesday night a movie poster for the upcoming film, with the line, “A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.” The film is set to hit theaters March 15, 2019.

Peele will write and direct the horror film with a commentary on race. Although the plot is being kept under wraps, it is said to focus on two couples, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the actors are still in talks, it seems Nyong’o and her Black Panther co-star Winston Duke will play one couple, while Moss will play one half of the other couple.

Us will follow Peele’s wildly successful 2017 flick Get Out, which became a cultural phenomenon. Get Out went on to gross $255 million worldwide, earn a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards, and win an Oscar for best original screenplay.

