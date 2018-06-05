Jordan Peele inks first look deal with Amazon Studios

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele and Amazon Studios are officially partners.

Amazon Studios announced Tuesday that Peele and his production company, Moneypaw Productions, has signed a first-look television deal with them to produce original content. This comes after Peele and his company announced another first-look deal with Sonar Entertainment, which produced Peele’s upcoming Nazi-hunting drama The Hunt — which was picked up last month by Amazon.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon,” Peele said in a statement. “They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally-relevant television we are.”

In addition to The Hunt, Peele also has an upcoming Lorena Bobbitt docuseries forthcoming from Amazon.