Jordan Peele inks first look deal with Amazon Studios
(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele and Amazon Studios are officially partners.
Amazon Studios announced Tuesday that Peele and his production company, Moneypaw Productions, has signed a first-look television deal with them to produce original content. This comes after Peele and his company announced another first-look deal with Sonar Entertainment, which produced Peele’s upcoming Nazi-hunting drama The Hunt — which was picked up last month by Amazon.
“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon,” Peele said in a statement. “They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally-relevant television we are.”
In addition to The Hunt, Peele also has an upcoming Lorena Bobbitt docuseries forthcoming from Amazon.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.