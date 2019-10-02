Jordan Peele signs five-year movie deal with Universal

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele has inked a five-year exclusive, first-look deal with Universal. Under the new deal, Universal will develop Peele’s next two films, which he will write, direct, and produce.

The studio backed Peele’s directorial debut Get Out which, in addition to grossing $176 million at the box office, landed Peele the 2018 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The studio also released Peele’s 2019 hit horror film Us.

This is the latest major venture for Peele, who also has a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

The very busy Peele also hosts, produces, and narrates the reboot of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and can be heard — along with his former Key and Peele partner Keegan-Michael Key — as, respectively, Bunny and Ducky, in the blockbuster Toy Story 4, which is available on digital download now.

