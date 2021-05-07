Jordana Brewster offers advice to those who may find Mother’s Day difficult to celebrate

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

Fast and the Furious star Jordana Brewster is looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day with her two young sons, a holiday that is made all the more special because of her past struggle with infertility.

Jordana is the mom of seven-year-old Julian and four-year-old Rowan, whom she shares with husband Andrew Form. She tells ABC Audio that her two boys were born via gestational surrogacy.

The 40-year-old actress understands why Mother’s Day may be difficult for some people and advises those who will struggle this Sunday to “be gentle with yourself.”

“Self care is really important and taking time is really important,” offers Jordana, who recently partnered with Clearblue as part of their new #Conceivinghood campaign. “I think whatever self care means to you, if you can do that for yourself, when you know it’s going to be a particularly hard day, to just be gentle with yourself.”

As for how she will spend her time this weekend, the upcoming F9 star says, “I think we’re just going to have a really fun and loud lunch.”

Jordana says her parents and her sister, who is also the mom of two young boys, will gather under the same roof on Sunday, which she knows will “turn into chaos.”

“And then my mom’s like super grandma and she’s corralling all of us,” she says with a laugh.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.