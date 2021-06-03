Jordana Brewster reflects on ‘F9”s meaningful way of honoring Paul Walker

Universal Pictures

When F9 speeds into theaters June 25, it’ll mark the grand return of Jordana Brewster‘s Mia Toretto. The actress promises ABC Audio the movie “will not disappoint.”

The actress stepped away from the Fast and Furious franchise following 2015’s Furious 7, which was the late Paul Walker‘s final appearance. His character, Brian, was retired and given a happy ending — settling down with Mia to raise a family.

Brewster, 41, explained that F9 pays tribute to Walker in a “beautiful” and “tender” way, with characters Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) naming their son after him.

“Brian is a part of the fabric of Fast and Furious,” stressed Brewster, “And Paul, of course, is a huge part of that legacy.”

She candidly discussed what it was like for her to return to the beloved franchise after an extended hiatus.

“It felt really, really good to be back,” confirmed Brewster, noting how easy it was for her to slip back into character. “I’ve played [Mia] for 20 years and I never lost touch with my cast mates… And I think that really transfers to the screen.”

As for what fans can expect from her this time around, she teased, “Mia… has so much heart, but she also gets to kick butt.”

Brewster divulged that Mia is part of a “beautiful choreographed fight scene” for which she “trained really hard,” and laughed when reflecting on the amount of work she put in: “How can you be in this massive action film and not get to be a part of the action?”

The actress, who said she saw F9 “last week,” said she cannot wait for fans to see it.

“It’s so good, I was smiling the whole time,” she beamed. “I love this movie so much.”

