Josh Brolin celebrates eight years of sobriety

John Phillips/Getty Images

Josh Brolin marked eight years of sobriety with a lengthy Instagram post that ended with him thanking his friends and family for “the most punk rock sobriety imaginable”

“Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you. Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else. Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity,” The Dune star begins the post.

Adds Brolin, “Sobriety is knowing the moon late at night when she was there for you in your toughest hour and, now, again, her witnessing your greatest joys.”

The 53-year-old actor went on to list the joys of being sober, including, “Climbing in your truck for a 6am call after 8 years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for having made the decision to put it down,” and how “your children look at you and trust what they see.”

Josh concluded by thanking his family and friends for helping him get through his battle with alcohol.

“Sobriety is about living better than your remembrance of what your greatest drunk ever was — an everyday malleability into gratitude for what is,” noting, “None of this is deserved. All of it is perception. Thank you God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.