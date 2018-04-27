Josh Brolin likes “the pressure” of playing Marvel's baddest villain in “Avengers: Infinity War”

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Infinity War is officially in theaters, with Josh Brolin tackling the role of Marvel’s most powerful bad guy, Thanos. It’s a lot of pressure, but Brolin tells ABC News he’s not sweating it — for the moment, at least.

“I like the pressure, that there’s so many frenetic fans out there about this world, and what they know, and they’re so hyper specific about it,” he explains. “I like the pressure to, like, will we get it right, will there be major reactions, will there be a revolution? We’ll see.”

Brolin admits he was hesitant about taking the role, which involed a lot of motion capture technology, so he turned to a friend for advice — The Hulk, Mark Ruffalo.

Brolin recalls, “I was like man should I do this, or what do you think? And he was like it’s really weird and it’s embarrassing, but then when you see it you’ll be stoked.”

Of course, getting to play the baddest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is another great perk, according to Brolin, who tells ABC, “Once I started going through the bible and you think all the Avengers against this guy, from a, I don’t know, a narcissistic point of view, you’re like why wouldn’t I want to do that.”



