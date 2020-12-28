Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn unwrap brand new baby on Christmas Day

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn welcomed their second child on Christmas, a baby girl.

“Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel,” Kathryn shared on Instagram. “Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels…Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt,” Brolin wrote on his Instagram page.

Josh and Kathryn, who tied the knot in September 2016, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign. The actor also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

By George Costantino

