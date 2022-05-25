Josh Duggar sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on child porn charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Former reality star Josh Duggar has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison on child pornography charges, according to ABC-TV affiliate KHBS in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 34-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star was found guilty last year on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. Each charge carries a maximum 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, but District Judge Timothy Brooks relied on just one of the charges – the more severe receipt of child pornography charge – in determining the sentence.

Duggar was accused of downloading child sexual abuse material, some of which depicted children younger than 12, and having it in his possession in May 2019, according to the indictment. He pleaded not guilty.

Duggar has been the focus of several controversies over the years, starting in 2006 when he was investigated for allegedly molesting five underage girls when he was a teenager. Since then, two of his sisters — Jill and Jessa — have come forward as two of his victims.

