Joshua Jackson to star in Peacock's 'Dr. Death' after Jamie Dornan drops out

Little Fires Everywhere star Joshua Jackson just lined up his next TV gig.

The actor is set to take over the lead role in Peacock’s Dr. Death, after Jamie Dornan dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson will play real-life Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who repeatedly botched spinal surgeries, killing two patients and maiming at least four others. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater are on board to play Dr. Robert Henderson and Dr. Randall Kirby, respectively, the two doctors who eventually bring Duntsch down.

“Nobody wanted to face what Dunstch had done and face the liabilities inherent in that,” Baldwin recently explained to ABC Audio. “So they kept giving him these glowing recommendations and just shoving him into the next county.”

“[Henderson and Kirby] joined forces to pressure medical boards and to pressure the state and to pressure the authorities to bring charges against him,” Baldwin added. “And basically, we put him away. We put him in prison.“

Shooting on the series begins later this fall. Baldwin told ABC Audio he’s grateful to be going back to work.

“Everybody’s very deadly serious about the COVID protocols. Nobody wants this thing to shut down again,” Baldwin said of the production. “So everybody’s — I wouldn’t say tense, but they’re vigilant about keeping this going properly.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

