'Judas and the Black Messiah' makes history with Producers Guild Awards nominations

Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The Producers Guild of America (PGA) on Monday announced its nominees for 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards, taking place virtually on March 24.

Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah made history as the first film with an all-Black producing team to be nominated by the PGA. The movie’s lead, Daniel Kaluuya recently snagged the Best Supporting Actor honors at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

This year’s PGA honorees also include the Amazon films One Night in Miami and Sound of Metal as well as the comedy sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Representing Netflix are Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

This year’s snubs included Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and Paul Greengrass’ News of the World.

By George Costantino

